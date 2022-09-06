All three Franklin County Commissioners will be in Washington D.C. tomorrow to meet with administration officials at the White House as part of an event to discuss local/federal partnerships, highlight the local impact of recently passed federal legislation, and share about how the administration can work even more closely with city and county officials in the future. The event, Communities in Action: Building a Better Ohio, will be live-streamed at WhiteHouse.gov/Live, and media and the public are encouraged to watch.

“The Biden/Harris administration has been a tremendous partner for local governments in Ohio and around the nation, especially as we continue to help families, businesses and communities rebuild as they were devastated by the pandemic,” said Board of Commissioners President, Erica C. Crawley. “In addition to American Rescue Plan dollars, we are glad to be able to talk with them directly about how we are leveraging those resources, but also how the Inflation Reduction Act, the Infrastructure Bill and the Chips Act will help our residents. We are looking forward to strengthening our partnership going forward.”

