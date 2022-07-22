(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that the state will assist more than a dozen law enforcement agencies with local efforts to combat violence, including gun crime and human trafficking.
Fourteen agencies will receive grants totaling $3.5 million as part of the fifth round of Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, the Governor has awarded $23 million to 83 Ohio law enforcement agencies to aid in their work to hold accountable the small number of criminals responsible for most violent crime in the state. A total of $58 million will be awarded as part of the grant program overall.
“Violent crime not only impacts public safety but also quality of life, and I am committed to doing all we can to protect Ohio's citizens from violence,” said Governor DeWine. “By giving local law enforcement agencies these additional resources, they'll be able to do more to prevent crime so that community members feel safe.”
Agencies receiving grants to implement violent crime reduction strategies as part of this latest round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program include:
The Toledo Police Department (Lucas County) will receive $372,800 to purchase new technology that will help them prevent and solve crimes in high-crime areas. The enhanced technology will be used to develop better leads to track down prolific criminals.
The Cortland Police Department (Trumbull County) will receive $112,097.73 to assign a full-time officer to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force to target violent traffickers. The funds will also pay for overtime for undercover operations.
Governor DeWine, in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly, created the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program last year to give local law enforcement additional tools to address violence, including increases in crime associated with law enforcement retirements and resignations.
The program is funded through both the state operating budget and with American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Governor DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly have dedicated to first responders to counter various pressing issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including violent crime. The grants announced today are all funded through ARPA.
The program is administered by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services within the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
