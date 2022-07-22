(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that the state will assist more than a dozen law enforcement agencies with local efforts to combat violence, including gun crime and human trafficking.

Fourteen agencies will receive grants totaling $3.5 million as part of the fifth round of Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, the Governor has awarded $23 million to 83 Ohio law enforcement agencies to aid in their work to hold accountable the small number of criminals responsible for most violent crime in the state. A total of $58 million will be awarded as part of the grant program overall.

