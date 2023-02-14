Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Pike County Prosecutor Michael Davis, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton announce that on Friday, February 10, 2023, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force, along with the Portsmouth Police SWAT Team, served a narcotic related search warrant at 1311 Smokey Hollow Road in Piketon, Ohio,

Task force agents recovered large amounts of suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, cash, and a firearm. Arrested at the residence was Peggy Lansing, age 53, on a charge of having a weapon under disability. Peggy Lansing at the time of her arrest was out on bond from previous drug related offenses.

