(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he is increasing the amount of violent crime reduction grant funding available to local law enforcement agencies by $42 million.
The funds added today increase the total amount of money available to law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program from $58 million to $100 million.
“Violent crime is spiking nationwide, and here in Ohio, I want to ensure that our local law enforcement agencies have as much support as possible,” said Governor DeWine. “From new equipment to more staff, we’re giving our agencies the flexibility to use these grants in ways that make the biggest impact on the safety of their communities.”
Governor DeWine made today’s funding announcement while visiting the Whitehall Police Department, which is receiving more than $630,000 in violence reduction funds to help them replace aging technology in their dispatch center and maintain reliable emergency services for citizens.
To date, $28.7 million in grants have been awarded to 99 law enforcement agencies statewide. The next round of grant awards are expected to be announced later this week.
Governor DeWine partnered with the Ohio General Assembly to launch the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program last year with $8 million from the state’s operating budget and later expanded the program to include $50 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Because the total amount of grant requests far exceeded $58 million, today’s $42 million in additional funding will go toward qualifying requests that have already been submitted. The $42 million is part of the ARPA funding set aside by the Governor and Ohio General Assembly specifically for use by law enforcement and other first responders.
Uses for this funding include but are not limited to the creation, implementation, and/or expansion of proven or promising violent crime reduction initiatives such as place-network investigations, focused deterrence, hot-spot policing, and crime gun intelligence centers. Grants can also be used for recruitment efforts, retention bonuses, hiring bonuses, payroll costs, technology, equipment, training, technical assistance, analytical tools/support, and overtime costs associated with implementing crime reduction strategies.
The grant program is administered by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services.
