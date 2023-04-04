Confusion over the sheriff’s budget was a topic of discussion during the regular meeting of the Pike County Commissioners Monday morning.
General counsel for the county Ben Albrecht, Sheriff Tracy Evans and the commissioners all came together to figure out what issues were causing confusion and what steps could be taken to eliminate the confusion.
The confusion seemed to stem from the question of whether the sheriff’s office had an annual budget or a quarterly budget.
“We screwed it up last year,” commissioner Tony Montgomery said.
The commissioners told Evans that he has “x” amount of dollars for each pay period and that needs to be budgeted by him.
Commissioner Jerry Miller said if there was an “extraordinary” situation then the commissioners will understand a budget that is overspent and will make adjustments to correct it.
Evans’ main concern seemed to be that if he couldn’t make payroll would he have to layoff officers and then hire them back quarterly?
“If you lay off union employees, we are going to arbitration and lose,” Albrecht said. “The arbiter is going to look at the (annual) budget and see that you have money left.”
Commissioners Jeff Chattin and Montgomery explained the thought behind having a quarterly budget and not an annual budget was that if the budget was overspent, there would be a “skeleton crew” of law enforcement for a week at the end of quarter, not for a month or longer at the end of the year.
The sheriff’s budget for the year currently stands at $1.5 million, up from $1.3 million last year. The sheriff’s budget did receive a boost last year mid-year due to better than expected sales tax and other revenue in the county.
Commissioner Jerry Miller said that if the county had another better than expected year, the commissioners again would boost the sheriff’s budget.
Albrecht on more than one occasion made the statement to Evans, “You can’t spend money you don’t have.”
Evans thanked the panel for the clarification and agreed he could stay within the budget.
