(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued a proclamation recognizing April 22-30 as Ohio State Parks Week, inviting everyone to get outside and enjoy one of the Ohio’s 75 state parks.
“Ohio is blessed with diverse natural resources, from scenic rivers to wooded trails, and that diversity is reflected through our great state parks,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “I am proud to proclaim Ohio State Parks Week and to call attention to our accessible and family-friendly locations around the state.”
Ohio State Parks Week is in partnership with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and the Ohio State Parks Foundation.
Every Ohioan is just a short drive away from at least one of Ohio’s 75 state parks where they can enjoy a variety of experiences. Ohio State Parks boast thousands of miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking terrain, beaches for boating and family fun, horseback riding, disc golf, and much more.
“You can find action and adventure as well as peace and tranquility at Ohio State Parks,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Adding to the charm is our staff of knowledgeable experts who keep the parks beautiful and offer opportunities to learn more about nature.”
Construction is under way for Ohio’s 76th state park near Xenia. In 2021, Governor DeWine announced the purchase and plans for Great Council State Park, which will feature an interpretation center developed in partnership with the three federally recognized Shawnee tribes and the Ohio History Connection.
Ohio’s rich history of parks dates back to 1949 when Buckeye Lake was officially named Ohio’s first state park. The area used to be touted as "Ohio's Inland Seashore" and the "Atlantic City of the Middle West." During the early 20th century, the lake shores were lined with hotels and restaurants meant for families who came to experience amusement park rides, a skating rink, and arcade games.
Governor DeWine and ODNR announced the creation of the Ohio State Parks Foundation in 2021 to protect and enhance Ohio’s parks and advocate for their future. Visit ohiostateparksfoundation.org to vote for your favorite state park.
