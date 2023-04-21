(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued a proclamation recognizing April 22-30 as Ohio State Parks Week, inviting everyone to get outside and enjoy one of the Ohio’s 75 state parks.

“Ohio is blessed with diverse natural resources, from scenic rivers to wooded trails, and that diversity is reflected through our great state parks,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “I am proud to proclaim Ohio State Parks Week and to call attention to our accessible and family-friendly locations around the state.”

