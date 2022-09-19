CHILLICOTHE - Gov. Mike DeWine visited the Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center, in Chillicothe, Friday to meet with students and manufacturers that partner with the school for workforce development opportunities.
DeWine was led on his tour by CTC students Ellie Ratliff and Lance Berard. The first stop on the tour was the welding lab where DeWine met welding student, Sydney McGlone and other students in the welding program
McGlone explained to DeWine what machinery and equipment she uses in her craft and mentioned that she is the only female student in the welding program at the school. Also DeWine spoke with Plant Manager Brian Armstead from NIC Global Manufacturing Solutions. Armstead explained what NIC Global does and how he finds the talent in the students that have attended programs at the CTC to be “a step ahead.
The next stop on the tour was the manufacturing lab where DeWine spoke with student Brock Sheets. Much like in the welding lab DeWine learned from the students about how they practiced and what they did to perform their tasks.
DeWine did ask superintendent Jonathan Davis what he saw as the biggest problem the school has.
“Space and equipment,” Davis answered. Davis explained if he could double the size and find instructors he could serve twice as many students, but he would need the machines and equipment those students could learn on and those pieces of equipment are not cheap.
The next stop was a presentation by instructor Josh Kinnison of the Robotics and Manufacturing Technology (RAMTEC) program.
“RAMTEC is all about certifications and what we can get in the students hands to make them successful,” Kinnison said. “There are 18 different certifications they can qualify for throughout the program. So that’s roughly $20,000 worth of education they are getting for free. It’s life-changing for this area and the families of these students.”
Pickaway-Ross CTC has 97 percent of their students graduate on track and offers 52 programs. The CTC serves 3,122 students, 93 percent of those students obtain a post-program job placement.
The next speaker was job placement coordinator Allen Koker and he talked more about the job placement process.
“Our guidance counselors are excellent at working with us. We have a unique way for students to earn their credits.” Koker said. Koker explained that each year the CTC has a job fair for their juniors and many of their juniors do get a job. The school then offers those students online classes throughout the summer. So for the students that earn those credits have no credits that have to earn their senior year. Other students come to school half-day then go to work. Koker explained some companies work one week on, one week off. The student comes to school on the week off and does remote work the week they work.
“Our instructors, our academic teachers are working really hard on soft skills and that is really important to employers.”
