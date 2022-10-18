COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French announced that the department's Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) is providing free and unbiased Medicare insight, plan comparison, and enrollment assistance during Medicare's Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 open enrollment period for Ohioans to select coverage for 2023.

OSHIIP, celebrating its 30th anniversary as the state’s official Medicare educational resource, is conducting Medicare Checkup events both virtually and on-site in communities around the state, and individual virtual counseling. OSHIIP's Medicare experts are also available at 800-686-1578 and oshiipmail@insurance.ohio.gov.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments