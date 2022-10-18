COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French announced that the department's Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) is providing free and unbiased Medicare insight, plan comparison, and enrollment assistance during Medicare's Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 open enrollment period for Ohioans to select coverage for 2023.
OSHIIP, celebrating its 30th anniversary as the state’s official Medicare educational resource, is conducting Medicare Checkup events both virtually and on-site in communities around the state, and individual virtual counseling. OSHIIP's Medicare experts are also available at 800-686-1578 and oshiipmail@insurance.ohio.gov.
During the Medicare Checkup events, participants will learn Medicare fundamentals, what's new, how to compare plans, prescription drug coverage options, and ways to save money.
Schedules for both the virtual and on-site Medicare Checkup events are available at www.insurance.ohio.gov along with an individual virtual counseling scheduling tool.
Medicare plan information for 2023 can be found at www.medicare.gov. Careful evaluation of plan options is imperative because plans may have different benefits, out-of-pocket costs, covered prescription drugs, in-network physicians, and premiums than the year before.
OSHIIP has helped thousands of Ohioans save more than $35 million dollars this year.
Ohioans on Medicare can also call 800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) for Medicare help.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.