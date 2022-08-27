touchdown

Alex Jenkins (58) lifts up Levi Stanley (7) after Stanley's 43-yard touchdown catch Friday night against Oak Hill, while temmates Dawson Montgomery (72), Gabe Lamerson (54), Buddy Wilson (34), and Caleb Osborne (18) come to celebrate. The Redsreaks moved to 2-0 with 26-7 victory over the Oaks. Piketon will host Valley Friday night.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

The Piketon Redstreaks’ used their offense and defense to improve to 2-0 on the young season with a 26-7 triumph over the Oak Hill Oaks Friday night in Oak Hill.

The Redstreaks overcame a pair of fumbles and a 100-yard rushing performance by Oak Hill’s Masen Saunders in the win. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments