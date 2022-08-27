Alex Jenkins (58) lifts up Levi Stanley (7) after Stanley's 43-yard touchdown catch Friday night against Oak Hill, while temmates Dawson Montgomery (72), Gabe Lamerson (54), Buddy Wilson (34), and Caleb Osborne (18) come to celebrate. The Redsreaks moved to 2-0 with 26-7 victory over the Oaks. Piketon will host Valley Friday night.
The Piketon Redstreaks’ used their offense and defense to improve to 2-0 on the young season with a 26-7 triumph over the Oak Hill Oaks Friday night in Oak Hill.
The Redstreaks overcame a pair of fumbles and a 100-yard rushing performance by Oak Hill’s Masen Saunders in the win.
Piketon’s pass rush was chasing Oak Hill quarterback Eddie Abele all night and recorded at least a half dozen sacks.
Oak Hill moved the ball into Piketon territory on the opening drive, but the Piketon defense toughened up and stymied Oak Hill on a fourth down play to turn the ball over to the Redsteak offense. Piketon wasted little time, taking just 2:01 off the first quarter clock. A four-yard touchdown run by Alan Austin capped a seven-play, 73-yard drive to give Piketon a 6-0 lead. The two point conversion failed.
Oak Hill started to move the ball fagain, but another bif defensive play on fourth down:a Alex Jenkins sack of Abele that gave the ball back to the Redstreaks’ offense. Piketon scored on the ensuing drive with a 43-yard touchdown strike from Austin to Levi Stanley, with 11:41 left in the half, to put Piketon up 14-0 after converting the two-point try.
Oak Hill’s next drive was aided by an offside against Piketon and a pair of fine catches by Oak Hill receivers Aidan Hall and AJ Harison. Oak Hill cashed in on those fortunes with a Nate Clutters four yard touchdown plunge, to cut the Piketon in half.
Once again Piketon struck fast. Less than a minute later, Piketon scored a screen pass to Buddy Wilson that Wilson took around the right side and down the sideline 61 yards to the endzone.
Neither team scored for much of the second half. Finally with 3:08 left in the contest, Wilson scored again, running it in from 12 yards out to give Piketon the final margin, 26-7
Wilson pulled down five catches for 115 yards and ran the ball for another 51 yards, with a touchdown run and a touchdown catch. Ausin through the air was 8-or-14 for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
The Redstrreaks will entertain the Valley IndiansFriday night in Piketon.
