Marshal Festival this year in Reynoldsburg (Licking County). This event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8895 E. Main St, Reynoldsburg, OH, 43068, and it will contain a variety of activities catering to all ages.

“We are so excited for this year’s festival,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon, “Our grounds are secure the other days of the year so it’s a great opportunity for families to come out and see all the important things we do here and have a good time.”

