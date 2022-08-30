Hardin

One beautiful spring afternoon my neighbor, Roger, and I had a backyard, over-the-fence, conversation, like “Tim the Tool Man“, had every week with his neighbor, Wilson (“Home Improvement”, TV series, 1991-1999). Roger didn’t yell, “Hi ho neighbor!” He typically just asked, “What’s going on?” I told Roger, “I’ve been thinking about having the tree cut down. It’s huge! It’s probably about seventy-feet tall, and if a wind ever blows it over it would do some serious damage no matter what direction it falls. But on the other hand, I hate to cut it down. I like the looks of it and I would really miss the shade, but it’s taking over the whole yard. The swimming pool is completely shaded by two o’clock in the afternoon so the water stays so cold I never get in.” Then Roger responded in typical “Wilson” fashion, “So Loren, what you are telling me is that you are missing out on the best things in your yard for that”.

I’m reminded of a Biblical tale of two sisters. Martha and Mary were sisters and Jesus was coming to their home to visit. As the story goes, “Martha welcomed Him into her house. And she had a sister called Mary, who also sat at Jesus’ feet and heard His words. But Martha was distracted with much serving, and she approached Him and said, ‘Lord, do you not care that my sister has left me to serve alone? Therefore, tell her to help me.’ And Jesus answered and said to her, ‘Martha, Martha, you are worried and troubled about many things. But one thing is needed and Mary has chosen that good part…” (Luke 10: 37-42). Sometimes we miss out on the “good part”, the “best things”, when we are preoccupied with other things.

