Training

Pictured above are the class participants- Jackson County: Leah Bowling, Garrett Jordan, Steven Snyder. Pike County: Donald Cuckler, Austin Fairchild, Joseph Holt. Middleport Police Department jail staff: Dawn Jordan and Jandara Rife. Academy Commander Joseph Browning, Course Coordinator Sgt. Pete Wolford, and Sheriff Ted Frazier.

 Courtesy Photo

PIKE- On Friday, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans announced that members of his corrections staff had recently completed required training.

Through the Ohio Corrections Officer Basic Training, held at the Jackson Fire Department’s training room, the officers completed 148 hours of training in seven topic areas required by the state.

Those topics were as followed:

  • Administration
  • Legal Issues
  • Jail Security
  • Human Relations
  • Medical Overview
  • Subject Control Techniques
  • First Aid

Joining the Pike County Sheriff’s Office were officers from the Middleport Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. By participating with other regional forces, Evans said each agency saved significant funds.

The course is required under the Ohio Revised Code for recently employed jail staff. These officers that passed all aspects of the training are now eligible to sit for the State of Ohio exam certification.

Jackson County Sheriff Ted Frazier, who supervised the program sponsored by the Jackson County Correctional Facility, stated he expects to host another Corrections Officer Basic Training Course in the Fall of 2021.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments