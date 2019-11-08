Ohio’s schools can now apply for their share of $10 million in school safety grants awarded by Attorney General Dave Yost’s office for the 2019-20 school year.
All public schools, chartered nonpublic school and schools operated by county boards of developmental disabilities are eligible to receive either $2,500 or $4.49 per student, whichever amount is greater.
“Our kids learn and grow best in an environment free from fear and violence,” Yost said. “These grants will help bring that goal closer to reality.”
Funding for the grants comes from dollars that legislators set aside for school safety in House Bill 166. The law gives school leaders flexibility to decide how the grant funds can best benefit school safety and security efforts. These efforts may include:
• The support of school resource officer certification training;
• Any type of active shooter and school safety training or equipment;
• All grade level type educational resources;
• Training to identify and assist students with mental health issues;
• School supplies or equipment related to school safety or for implementing the school’s safety plan;
• Any other training related to school safety.
The attorney general’s office has notified superintendents of their eligibility and provided instructions for accessing the funds. All applications are due by Dec. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.