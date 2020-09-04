Douglas Anthony Rider

Douglas Anthony Rider passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Douglas was born August 4, 1985, the son of Gregory Kubiak and Janice Rider Kubiak.

He was a graduate of Waverly High School, Waverly, Ohio, Class of 2003.

Douglas was employed as a Security Officer for G4’s working at Kenworth Trucking in Chillicothe, Ohio. He enjoyed his job. He was a hard worker on and off the job and took pride in his accomplishments.

Douglas is survived by his parents, a brother, Matthew Rider and niece, Camille Rider. His uncles and aunts, Russell Rider of Chillicothe, Ohio, Christina Rider, Eva (Garry) Stephens of Waverly, Ohio, Barbara (Larry) Rider of Tampa, Florida, Michelle Kubiak of Atlanta, Georgia, and Christopher Kubiak of Clearwater, Florida. His very special cousins, Eric, Tyler and Kayla; they grew up together and were like his brothers and sister. His former wife and best friend, Holly Young Rider. Douglas had many other relatives and friends, too numerous to mention.

Doug was a wonderful son, brother and friend. He was always ready to help out when he was needed. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio, with Pastor Shane Sevy officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, until the time of the service.

