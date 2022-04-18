Back in the country when I was a kid, we lived on a farm near Omega.
My dad and his family moved from Richmond Dale, Ohio, to farm this rich bottom ground when he (dad) was 5 years old. This was back in the days when the farming was done with horses and mules.
Before my dad ever started to school he was harrowing ground with a three-horse hitch.
After he graduated from high school, dad's father passed away, so dad took over the farm. In a couple of years he married my mother and they started a small dairy farm, raised hogs and feed for the live-stock (corn and hay).
Before too long my three sisters and I arrived, but back to the farming business ... In those days work was done with horse and mule power (although tractors were almost everyone who farmed had at least one man (hired hands they were called) working for him. And if it was a big farm — four or five men. These men lived on the farm with their families (in tenant houses as they were usually called) and helped with the farm and whatever had to be done.
There were some colorful characters who worked on these farms. But the one I remember most was a fine fellow named Virgil Wright. He started to work for my dad when I was very young. He was married at the time and he ate his noon meal at our house; so I was told.
He helped my dad with planting of the crops, milked the cows and did whatever had to be done. Finally, Virgil married and moved onto the farm (in a block-house) and lived there for many years. He had seven kids, and I went to school with most of them.
In the wintertime when there wasn't much to do, but milk the cows and keep them fed and so on, Virgil would set his traps for muskrats and occasionally a mink would stumble into a trap. In those days the fur market was good and in later years I trapped this very same creek.
On Saturday when there wasn't any school, once in a while I had a chance to go with Virgil and check his trapline, which was a real treat to watch a master at work. It was really something to see him take a muskrat out of his trap that might bring $8 to $10 a pelt. (Note: I knew of two buyers: Hamilton in Waverly and one in Vigo, Ohio, just north of Richmond Dale. Now both buildings and the buyers are gone.)
One summer, I remember very well, my dad got hurt in a tractor accident that laid him up nearly all summer. It was a good thing Virgil was on the farm because otherwise nothing would have gotten done. Virgil had most of the work to do—plowing corn, milking the cows and helping dad into the car so mother could take him to the doctor for his checkups.
When (hay) baling time came, Virgil had two older sons my age and we three helped get the hay baled and put up. One of us boys always got the cows in the lot before Virgil came in from plowing corn or other work in the fields.
Those days are gone though. I no longer live on that farm and neither does Virgil. A lot of memories were made on that 247-acre farm and Virgil Wright was included in a lot of those.
I can remember several men and their families that worked and lived on neighboring farms. They included Ed Trent and his family; Charley Mathews and his family—his son, Carl, worked for my dad once upon a time. Dewey Wright, Russell Wright, Everett Pennington and Ezra Starkey and his family all worked on the Ewing Farm (first farm north of Waverly city limits on state Route 335). Wendell Cremeans worked on the Fleser Farm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.