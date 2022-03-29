SSU track

The SSU Women’s and Men’s Track & Field teams competed at the Yellow Jacket Collegiate Outdoor Open.

On the women’s side, Haidyn Wamsley finished 5th in the high jump, jumping a height of 1.53m.

Sierra Poppell (SR) (4th, 4:56.74), Mikella Meddock (SO/Orient, Ohio) (43rd, 5:38.46), Deanna Hall (JR/Proctorville, Ohio) (58th, 5:55.42), Emma Marshall (FR/Proctorville, Ohio) (72nd, 6:26.11), and Abbi McKinney (FR/Minford, Ohio) (74th, 7:03.74) ran in the 1500m race. Jessica Price (SR/Proctorville, Ohio) finished 3rd in the 800m race with a time of 2:24.37.

On the men’s side, Aiden Kammler (JR/Portsmouth, Ohio) and Jonah Phillips (JR/Chillicothe, Ohio) had top-10 finishes in the 1500m race finishing 6th (4:10.54) and 10th (4:14.77), respectively. Following Kammler and Phillips, Philip Evory (SO/Waverly, Ohio) (19th, 4:22.38), Landen Smith (FR/McDermott, Ohio) (27th, 4:24.07), Jacob Nichols (SR/Piketon, Ohio) (32nd, 4:28.36), Mason Blizzard (SO/South Webster, Ohio) (34th, 4:28.69), Alex Morris (SO/Lucasville, Ohio) (51st, 4:35.09), Thomas Hoggard (58th,4:37.63), Malachi Shugert (FR/Rossford, Ohio) (59th, 4:39.18), Zach Sharrock (SO/Ashville, Ohio) (67th,4:46.37), Evan Siberell (68th, 4:48.26), and Logan Boggs (JR/Ironton, Ohio) (72nd, 4:54.75) also competed in the 1500m race.

Matthew Rauch (FR/Vincent, Ohio) finished 9th in the 110m Hurdles running it in a time of 20.28. Rauch also ran the 400m Hurdles in which he placed 6th with a tie of 1:07.34. Jacob Beyer (JR/Cincinnati, Ohio) finished 20th in the 400m running a time of 1:00.00. Thryceton Deckard (SR/Monroe, Ohio) placed 5th in the 800m run with a time of 2:02.42. Following Deckard, Jacob Beyer finished 41st running the 800m race in a time of 2:26.13. Chris Parsons (SR/Middletown, Ohio) and Eric Hacker (SO/Chillicothe, Ohio) ran in the 5000m race finishing 37th (16:26.89) and 58th (18:36.30).

The Bears will be back in action on Saturday, April 2 at the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational hosted by the University of Cincinnati.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments