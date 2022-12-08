Wagner closing arguments week 13

D.. Andrew Wilson, Ohio special prosecutor, delivers the rebuttal in closing arguments during the trial of George Wagner IV, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio. Wilson has been named by Gov. Mike DeWine as a nominee for Director of Public Safety.

 Liz Dufour

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he will nominate Andy Wilson as the next Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Formerly the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney, Wilson currently serves as the Governor’s Senior Advisor for Criminal Justice Policy.

“Andy Wilson has been an invaluable asset to Ohio prosecutors and law enforcement throughout his distinguished career in public service,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Andy has been a trusted advisor on criminal justice issues, and I look forward to him serving as director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.”

