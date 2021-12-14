Getting off to a strong start, two more wins came the way of the Eastern Eagles on Friday and Saturday night.
Eastern had won four in a row, including its first two Southern Ohio Conference Division II games over Portsmouth West and Oak Hill, heading into a Tuesday night road game at Wheelersburg.
On Friday in SOC II play, the Eagles knocked off the visiting Oak Hill Oaks by a score of 68-44.
It was a night where seven different Eagles scored and three reached double figures, as Neil Leist led with 22 points, Lance Barnett added 13 points, and Brennen Slusher provided 10 points. Isaac Richardson nearly reached double figures as well, providing nine points.
The second quarter and the fourth quarter were the best for the Eagles offensively, scoring 19 and 23 points respectively. Eastern held a 14-8 advantage after the opening frame, as Slusher provided eight of his 10 points during those first eight minutes. In the second quarter, Neil Leist started heating up, recording 10 of his 22 points during that stretch. Jace White, Richardson and Barnett all scored as well, giving the Eagles a 33-20 advantage at the break.
Eastern built on its lead in the third quarter, going up 45-32. Then the Eagles finished the fourth quarter with 23 points, led by Neil Leist with nine.
OHHS — 8 12 12 12 — 44
EHS — 14 19 15 23 — 68
OAK HILL (44) — B. Howell 0 2 1-2 7, K. Kinzel 2 3 0-0 13, N. Hall 0 1 0-0 3, A. Hall 1 0 0-0 2, G. Howell 3 1 0-0 9, R. Michael 2 2 0-0 10, TOTALS 8 9 1-2 44.
EASTERN (68) — Tucker Leist 2 1 1-2 8, Lance Barnett 2 3 0-0 13, Isaac Richardson 4 0 1-3 9, Jace White 2 0 0-1 4, Neil Leist 3 4 4-6 22, Brennen Slusher 1 2 2-2 10, Logan Salisbury 1 0 0-0 2, Michael Cantrell 0 0 0-0 0, Teagan Werner 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 10 8-14 68.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Eagles squared off with the visiting Franklin Furnace Green Bobcats, winning a 67-65 thriller that was close throughout the contest.
The toughest task the Eagles had was trying to stop Green’s Levi Sampson, who finished with a game-high 42 points for his team, including a 12-of-16 effort from the foul line.
Eastern’s scoring was balanced, as four players reached double figures. Neil Leist and Lance Barnett each provided 16 points, while Isaac Richardson added 15 and Brennen Slusher provided 13.
Barnett, Richardson, and Leist contributed five points each in the opening quarter, while Jace White and Logan Salisbury each had a basket as well, putting Eastern ahead 19-15. For Green, Sampson scored 12 of those points with six buckets.
Eastern’s balance continued in the second quarter as Barnett, Richardson, Leist White, and Slusher all scored, combining for 18. Sampson scored 11 of Green’s 17. EHS took a 37-32 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Coming out of the break, the Eagles were limited to 13 points, surrendering 15, as Green pulled within three, 50-47.
Eastern was able to hold on in the fourth quarter with a 17-point effort, finishing 4-for-7 on the foul line. Sampson continued to try and get Green in front, scoring 11 of his team’s 18. But the Bobcats fell short, as Eastern held on for the 67-65 win.
With those two wins over Oak Hill and Manchester, the Eagles are 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the SOC II.
After Tuesday night’s game at Wheelersburg, the Eagles were scheduled to travel to Valley on Friday night.
GHS — 15 17 15 18 — 65
EHS — 19 18 13 17 — 67
GREEN (65) — Levi Blevins 2 1 0-0 7, Abe McBee 2 0 0-0 4, Levi Sampson 15 0 12-16 42, Gabe McBee 2 0 2-4 6, Nate Brennan 2 0 0-0 4, Logan Waddell 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 24 1 14-20 65.
EASTERN (67) — Lance Barnett 3 2 4-4 16, Isaac Richardson 6 1 0-0 15, Neil Leist 3 3 1-2 16, Brennen Slusher 3 2 0-1 13, Logan Salisbury 1 0 0-0 2, Jace White 2 0 1-4 5, Tucker Leist 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 8 6-11 67.
