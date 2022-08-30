Columbus, OH (August 28, 2022) - Ohio State University’s Buckeyes face Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish for the first time in 25 years this Saturday night. And such a marquis football game is bringing scammers out of the shadows.

Jamie Kaufman, President of BBB Accredited Dream Seats, Inc. predicts this will be the season of the scammer. “This year has a marquee schedule, having Notre Dame and Michigan at home, it’s a big year that’s just kicking off. It’s bringing out all kinds of people looking to capitalize - and the prices are huge. Every year someone comes to me to buy real tickets after having sunk huge amounts of money into a scammer’s hands.”

