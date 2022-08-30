Columbus, OH (August 28, 2022) - Ohio State University’s Buckeyes face Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish for the first time in 25 years this Saturday night. And such a marquis football game is bringing scammers out of the shadows.
Jamie Kaufman, President of BBB Accredited Dream Seats, Inc. predicts this will be the season of the scammer. “This year has a marquee schedule, having Notre Dame and Michigan at home, it’s a big year that’s just kicking off. It’s bringing out all kinds of people looking to capitalize - and the prices are huge. Every year someone comes to me to buy real tickets after having sunk huge amounts of money into a scammer’s hands.”
The ease of the scam and potential profit margin make it irresistible. A scammer can send something fake, using the same image multiple times and the buyer would never know. But the tickets won’t work at the gate.
“OSU is such a hot event. Fans are willing to extend beyond their means just to get a ticket even though they normally would never click unknown links, respond to ads, or even haggle for fake deals just to be in person for this kickoff,” said Judy Dollison, President of the BBB of Central Ohio.
Fans shouldn’t be fooled.
“The face value pricing information is out there. Everyone knows what a ticket is worth, the pricing is online. If the price is too good to be true - you don’t even want to talk to someone like that. And hard stock tickets don’t exist anymore. So don’t believe that offer. Everything is electronically transferred only - and in this case only from an OSU ticket account TO an OSU account,” pointed out Kaufman.
It’s even tougher to discern legitimate tickets when they are digital, especially if fans are not aware that tickets can only transfer from one OSU ticketing account to another. There’s less of a perception of security risk because people often believe that a digital ticket is one-of-a-kind even though it’s simple for scammers to snap that screenshot and pass that along as “proof” of purchase.
Kaufman also advises that if someone offers to email something, but only after sending money, it’s probably not going to be a real ticket. If you don’t know the person, don’t enter into the transaction.
“Hopefully people don’t get too caught up in the hysteria - we’re top 5, top 2 - and this huge season. There will be a lot of people who will get taken advantage of. The risk/reward for scammers is just too enticing.”
Tips for the Kick-Off:
Don’t fall prey to a false sense of urgency. People often think they are the first to see a deal and act rashly trying to secure it.
Don’t purchase tickets if they don’t include the block, row, and seat details. If those details are missing, the tickets may not be in the hands of the seller yet or not exist at all. Before you buy, ensure the seats do exist in that particular venue.
Never use person-to-person payment methods (Venmo, Cashapp, Zelle, etc.) and avoid debit cards unless the seller is personally known. Even then, it’s not a good idea because these forms of payments offer no recourse. Credit cards often have recourse if the tickets are not as promised but debit cards, wire transfers or cash transactions most often do not.
Don’t communicate outside of platforms such as eBay, especially at the request of the ‘seller.’ There will be no recourse or protection that would have been provided by the legitimate site. Scammers will demand quick payment with person-to-person aps but never provide the purchased items or send fraudulent items.
Don’t buy tickets from unauthorized sources. DO buy from a business that has some sort of guarantee.
Be wary of advertisements. When you search the web for online tickets, avoid clicking through online ads or from emails. A common scam trick is to mimic a web address similar to a well-known company.
Always research the seller/broker on BBB.org to learn what other customers have experienced.
If you’ve spotted a scam (whether or not you’ve lost money), report it to BBB Scam Tracker. Your report can help others avoid falling victim to scams. Learn how to spot a scam at BBB.org/SpotAScam.
