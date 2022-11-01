vbPike2

Rio Grande's Jordan Brooks goes airborne for one of her match-best 11 kills in the RedStorm's 3-0 win over the University of Pikeville, Monday night, at the Newt Oliver Arena. 

 Photo by Justyce Stout

RIO GRANDE, Ohio - On Halloween night, the University of Rio Grande carved up their guests from the University of Pikeville like Michael Meyers worked over the town of Haddonfield.

The RedStorm had their second-best night at the net this season and rolled to a 25-16, 25-14, 25-17 win over the Bears, Monday night, in non-conference women's basketball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

