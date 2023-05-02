Gage Bray, who graduates from Ohio University this spring with his Bachelor of Science in Education with a focus in special education-intervention education, is one of four Patton College of Education students selected for the Lester D. Crow award. A graduate of Huntington High School, Bray started his college career at Ohio University Chillicothe and also spent time at the Athens campus before returning to Chillicothe to complete his professional internship at Southeastern Middle School.
Bray’s mentor teacher, Mike Wilbanks, an intervention teacher at Southeastern Middle School, nominated Bray for the award.
“Gage Bray has been an excellent Professional Intern,” Wilbanks said. “My students have been lucky to have him. Gage has built relationships which have translated into a lot of hard work from our students.”
This award was established to honor Lester D. Crow (AB ’23, LHD ’72), a distinguished graduate of the Patton College of Education. Each year the Patton College selects four graduating seniors who possess high grade point averages, demonstrate strong moral and ethical values, and show exceptional promise as teachers during their clinical experiences. The winners of this award are selected from nominations submitted by faculty, principals, mentor teachers, or university clinical educators.
Kathleen Haskell, the coordinator of professional internships in teaching for the Patton College of Education, presented the award to Bray at a luncheon following Ohio University Chillicothe’s mock teacher interviews. She said Bray was one of four students selected for the award out of more than 300 Patton College graduating seniors.
“It meant the world that my mentor teacher nominated me,” Bray said. “I really appreciate the support from the OHIO Chillicothe faculty and my mentor teacher.”
Karen Corcoran, associate professor of instruction at OHIO Chillicothe praised Bray and his work as a professional intern at Southeastern Middle School.
“Gage has made a difference with the students he has worked with,” Corcoran said. “He established the rapport needed for students to want to put forth effort and make gains in their class. His commitment to reach all learners will serve him well as he enters this profession.”
