Gage Bray, who graduates from Ohio University this spring with his Bachelor of Science in Education with a focus in special education-intervention education, is one of four Patton College of Education students selected for the Lester D. Crow award. A graduate of Huntington High School, Bray started his college career at Ohio University Chillicothe and also spent time at the Athens campus before returning to Chillicothe to complete his professional internship at Southeastern Middle School.

Bray’s mentor teacher, Mike Wilbanks, an intervention teacher at Southeastern Middle School, nominated Bray for the award.

