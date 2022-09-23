fluor

From left, Wes Davis; Jeremy Davis, Department of Energy Acting Portsmouth Site Lead; Greg Wilkett, Fluor-BWXT Site Project Director; and Tom Hall prepare to take part in the 2022 Employee Giving Campaign golf outing at Dogwood Hills.

 Photo submitted bt Fluor-BWXT

PIKETON-The Fluor-BWXT Employee Giving Campaign golf outing raised more than $22,000 to kick off the month-long fundraising effort for charities in Pike, Scioto, Ross, and Jackson counties.

More than 130 golfers took part in this year’s outing at Dogwood Hills Golf Course. The annual event is a favorite among PORTS employees. Since 2011, the Fluor-BWXT Employee Giving Campaign has raised over $1.2 million for local charities.

