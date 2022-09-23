From left, Wes Davis; Jeremy Davis, Department of Energy Acting Portsmouth Site Lead; Greg Wilkett, Fluor-BWXT Site Project Director; and Tom Hall prepare to take part in the 2022 Employee Giving Campaign golf outing at Dogwood Hills.
PIKETON-The Fluor-BWXT Employee Giving Campaign golf outing raised more than $22,000 to kick off the month-long fundraising effort for charities in Pike, Scioto, Ross, and Jackson counties.
More than 130 golfers took part in this year’s outing at Dogwood Hills Golf Course. The annual event is a favorite among PORTS employees. Since 2011, the Fluor-BWXT Employee Giving Campaign has raised over $1.2 million for local charities.
“Our employees are well-known for giving back to our community,” Site Project Director Greg Wilkett said. “It is great to be a part of an organization that truly values the importance of charitable efforts dedicated to making a difference in our region.”
The money raised during the campaign supports a wide variety of outreach organizations including educational initiatives, food and health needs, and community programs. Some of the charities include the Pike County Outreach Council, Pike County YMCA, Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund, Portsmouth Area Ladies, Pike Pet Pals, Sierra’s Haven, Next Chapter Campaign for the Pike County Library, United Fund of Jackson County, Pike County Partnership for Domestic Violence, United Way of Ross County, and Christmas Gifts for Children.
