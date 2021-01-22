A slow start turned into a fantastic finish for the Waverly Lady Tigers in Thursday night’s 48-47 triumph over the visiting Oak Hill Lady Oaks.
Waverly played from behind throughout the game, never scoring double digits in any quarter until the fourth when a 24-point outburst gave the Lady Tigers their win.
Pressure defense applied by the Lady Tigers allowed them to stay within striking distance of the Lady Oaks throughout the contest.
Waverly senior Carli Knight had a pair of baskets in the opening quarter, Paige Carter added a bucket and a free throw, and Zoiee Smith provided a bucket. Oak Hill took an 11-9 lead to the second quarter.
The Lady Oaks scored 11 more points in the second quarter, while the Lady Tigers produced eight with Kelli Stewart providing four of those, while Ava Little and Carter each had a basket. At the half, Waverly was behind by five 22-17.
The third quarter was another struggle as Knight, Little and Delaney Tackett had one bucket each. Carter also connected on a free throw. The Lady Oaks put up 12 points, extending their lead to double-digits, 34-24.
Never giving up, the Lady Tigers began their push, getting the ball inside with Carter and Stewart providing big points. Stewart scored six on three buckets, while Carter added eight with three buckets and a pair of field goals. Smith added four, while Knight and Michaela Rhoads provided three each, adding up to 24 total points. Defensively, the Lady Tigers limited the Lady Oaks to 13 points to seal the 48-47 win.
Carter finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal. Stewart generated 10 points and five rebounds. Carli Knight added nine points, four rebounds and three steals. Smith had six points, 10 assists and four steals.
Additionally, Little provided four points. Tackett had two points, one rebound, and one assist. Sarah Thompson added five rebounds and a steal.
With the win, the Lady Tigers improved to 11-3 overall and 7-3 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Waverly will head to Hillsboro on Saturday before returning home to face the Eastern Lady Eagles on Monday.
OHHS — 11 11 12 13 — 47
WHS — 9 8 7 24 — 48
OAK HILL (47) — Baylee Howell 1 2 0-0 8, Chloe Chambers 7 0 3-4 17, Brooke Howard 2 1 0-0 7, Olivia Clarkson 3 0 5-6 11, Emily Doss 2 0 0-0 4, Jordan Howard 0 0 0-0 0, Tamron McCain 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 3 8-10 47.
WAVERLY (48) — Kelli Stewart 5 0 0-0 10, Carli Knight 4 0 1-1 9, Michaela Rhoads 1 0 1-5 3, Ava Little 2 0 0-0 4, Delaney Tackett 1 0 0-0 2, Zoiee Smith 3 0 0-0 6, Paige Carter 5 4-7 14, TOTALS 21 0 6-13 48.
