LOGAN, OH – The Hocking Hills Holiday Treasure Hunt kicks off this week, running through Dec. 12. Offering a one-of-a-kind way to exhale holiday craziness and experience the magic of the season while finding that special gift, the Holiday Treasure Hunt helps visitors explore more than two dozen of the region’s independent gift and antique shops and boutiques, including Homegrown on Main in downtown Logan. Each is filled with locally made artisan wares, collectibles, antiques and one-of-a-kind gifts. Participants download a Treasure Hunt map, or pick one up at the Hocking Hills Regional Welcome Center, then collect a minimum of six stamps for their chance to win 25 different prizes, including gift certificates, gift baskets, works of art and a grand prize two-night getaway for four people, including a canopy tour, canoeing, adventure golf, candle making, lunch and dinner for four. Traveler information is available at ExploreHockingHills.com or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).

“So many people are moving away from giving mass produced of gifts and instead giving locally made presents and gifts of unforgettable experiences,” said Hocking Hills Tourism Association Executive Director Karen Raymore. “The Hocking Hills is the perfect place to find both. There really is no better gift than one-of-a-kind artwork. It’s a purchase that supports small business and artists. Gift certificates for the assorted attractions, cabins, campgrounds and Inns are also appreciated by all. A getaway to a cozy cottage with a private hot tub is the perfect cure for wintertime cabin fever.”

