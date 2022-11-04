LOGAN, OH – The Hocking Hills Holiday Treasure Hunt kicks off this week, running through Dec. 12. Offering a one-of-a-kind way to exhale holiday craziness and experience the magic of the season while finding that special gift, the Holiday Treasure Hunt helps visitors explore more than two dozen of the region’s independent gift and antique shops and boutiques, including Homegrown on Main in downtown Logan. Each is filled with locally made artisan wares, collectibles, antiques and one-of-a-kind gifts. Participants download a Treasure Hunt map, or pick one up at the Hocking Hills Regional Welcome Center, then collect a minimum of six stamps for their chance to win 25 different prizes, including gift certificates, gift baskets, works of art and a grand prize two-night getaway for four people, including a canopy tour, canoeing, adventure golf, candle making, lunch and dinner for four. Traveler information is available at ExploreHockingHills.com or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).
“So many people are moving away from giving mass produced of gifts and instead giving locally made presents and gifts of unforgettable experiences,” said Hocking Hills Tourism Association Executive Director Karen Raymore. “The Hocking Hills is the perfect place to find both. There really is no better gift than one-of-a-kind artwork. It’s a purchase that supports small business and artists. Gift certificates for the assorted attractions, cabins, campgrounds and Inns are also appreciated by all. A getaway to a cozy cottage with a private hot tub is the perfect cure for wintertime cabin fever.”
Raymore added that the gorgeous and remote settings offered in the Hocking Hills region make it the perfect place for families and dear friends to wind down during the holiday hubbub with change of scenery, peaceful hikes to crystalized waterfalls surrounded by pristine forests and snuggling up in a warm, cozy cabin. Winter is particularly gorgeous in the Hills, and since November through February is the soft season, accommodations in the Hocking Hills are even quieter and more affordable than ever.
Whether seeking a quiet couple’s retreat or full family getaway, travelers find an incredible variety of lodging options accommodate any budget, group size or lifestyle where they can connect and celebrate the true meaning of the season tucked away in a cabin, cottage, yurt, treehouse or massive luxury lodge. Nearly all the area’s cabins are in deeply forested areas, for a complete change of place and pace and amenities might include everything from a fully loaded gourmet kitchen and an entertainment center to a pool table and a telescope for stargazing and viewing the winter wonderland. A few even offer an indoor pool. Visitors can warm up by a crackling fire and relax under a spectacular night sky awash in stars in their own private hot tub. Nearby, John Glenn Astronomy Park offers another place to experience the region’s celebrated dark skies.
Located 40 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio’s Hocking Hills offers affordable lodging, from camping, cabins and cottages to hotels and inns. Miles of hiking trails, parks and forests; working artisan studios; spas; winery, brewery and distillery tours and great dining join unique gift and antique shops to create unforgettable experiences. In season, ziplines and guide services, canoeing, horseback riding, golf and more add to the allure of the Hocking Hills as the perfect place to unplug. Details at ExploreHockingHills.com or 1-800-Hocking.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.