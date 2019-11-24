The Waverly Community Christmas Tree Lighting by “Pike Up” was held on Thursday evening with the singing of Christmas carols, free hot chocolate and a visit from Santa.

In addition, donations of new hats, gloves, socks, and scarves for all ages were accepted. Donations will stay local and benefit Elizabeth’s Hope, Children Services, Bridgehaven, the Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence, and local nursing homes.

Prior to the event, community members bought and donated lights for the tree.

