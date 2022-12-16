COLUMBUS – For the 29th consecutive year, S&P Global Ratings has issued its top “AAAm” rating to the State Treasury Asset Reserve of Ohio (STAR Ohio). In addition, the State Liquidity Fund also received the top “AAAf” rating.

 “These ratings come on the heels of the upgrades to the state’s credit rating this fall, and they further solidify Ohio’s strong financial foundation,” said Sprague. “As the country continues to face tough economic conditions and high prices across the board, the Treasurer’s office has not only been able to grow our money, but also make it go farther. With these top ratings, we’ll continue into the new year providing the best possible investment returns and credit enhancement options for Ohio’s government entities and other institutions.”

