WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Congressman Troy Balderson (OH-12) today issued the following statement in response to the House passage of Democrats' last-ditch $1.8 trillion omnibus spending package:
"With only days remaining in the 117th Congress, the Democrats are engaged in a last-ditch spendthrift chock-full of policies that are out-of-touch with the priorities of everyday Americans.
"At no time in modern history has the outgoing Majority in Congress - with one foot out the door - rammed through an omnibus spending package during a Lame Duck session. This closing act will bring new spending totals, in just two short years of one-party Democrat control in Washington, to more than $5 trillion.
"On November 8, the American people made their voices heard by voting in a new Republican Majority to the House of Representatives to curb the runaway spending that is fueling record-high prices and making our country less safe. This reckless spending is a direct affront to the will of the voters.
"The 4,126-page, $1.8 trillion spending spree takes the problem of record-high inflation from bad to worse and adds hundreds of billions more to our already massive national debt.
"Among the many disastrous ironies buried in this omnibus spending package is a provision barring border patrol from investing in proven methods to curb the flow of illegal drugs and migrants across our southern border while simultaneously investing $410 million to secure the borders of Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman."
