WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Congressman Troy Balderson (OH-12) today issued the following statement in response to the House passage of Democrats' last-ditch $1.8 trillion omnibus spending package:

"With only days remaining in the 117th Congress, the Democrats are engaged in a last-ditch spendthrift chock-full of policies that are out-of-touch with the priorities of everyday Americans.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments