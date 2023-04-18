Laurelville, OH – Jack Pine Studio’s first-ever Glass Garden Spring Art Festival is set for May 6-7 in the Hocking Hills. Featuring a spectacular array of thousands of hand-blown Jack Pine glass garden art pieces and signature pumpkins, along with the work of more than a dozen other artists and lush hanging flower baskets, the Glass Garden Art Festival is the perfect spot for Mother’s Day shopping. Jack Pine and his team of artisans have been hard at work blowing brilliant glass sculptures for the garden, along with more than 1,000 of his wildly popular glass pumpkins in luminous spring colors that are ideal for Mother’s Day giving.
Because the festival falls in the height of morel mushroom season, Jack Pine has invited renowned mushroom expert and purveyor of wild-harvested morels and spring ramps, Claude to be part of the Glass Garden. A truckload of fresh-picked morels and ramps will be available for purchase.
Families are encouraged to bring mom to the festival and make a day of it, as they enjoy hand-crafted works of garden art displayed in beautiful spring gardens. Live glass blowing demonstrations by Jack Pine and his talented fellow artists, local food trucks and live music will create the perfect family-friendly event to welcome the summer gardening season while celebrating mom. Parking is limited and it’s recommended that festival-goers car pool when possible and reserve their spot for $5 at glassgardenfestival.com, with each reservation receiving a $5 coupon towards any Jack Pine glass art purchase.
In addition to acres of eye candy, the Glass Garden Art Festival will feature live music both days. Just back from an appearance at Nashville’s Bluebird Café, up-and-coming singer-songwriter Connor Stimmel takes the stage on Saturday, while the popular country bluegrass group Poverty String Trio performs on Sunday. Free kids activities will keep budding junior artists entertained while inspiring their creative side as they create a special Mother’s Day gift at no charge. A variety of food trucks will feature local favorite Christy’s Pizza, along with Nashville-style Hissin’ Chicken, Japanese-inspired Hibachi Hut, refreshing Kona Hawaiian Ice and a variety of cookies and desserts from Tacie’s Sweet Treats.
In addition to glass sculptures displayed in beautiful garden vignettes created by renowned glass blower Jack Pine and his artist team, more than a dozen other fine artists will offer garden art and other works for sale at the festival, including copper sculptures, windchimes, bird houses and more. Dazzling floral hanging baskets and an incredible variety of Circa Plants heirloom flower and vegetable seeds will also be available. A free station will allow kids to paint, decorate and plant a flower pot for mom (while supplies last).
The Glass Garden Arts Festival is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 6 and 7. Details and advance registration are available at glassgardenfestival.com, with studio history and details, along with an online gallery, are found at www.jackpinestudio.com.
