Laurelville, OH – Jack Pine Studio’s first-ever Glass Garden Spring Art Festival is set for May 6-7 in the Hocking Hills. Featuring a spectacular array of thousands of hand-blown Jack Pine glass garden art pieces and signature pumpkins, along with the work of more than a dozen other artists and lush hanging flower baskets, the Glass Garden Art Festival is the perfect spot for Mother’s Day shopping. Jack Pine and his team of artisans have been hard at work blowing brilliant glass sculptures for the garden, along with more than 1,000 of his wildly popular glass pumpkins in luminous spring colors that are ideal for Mother’s Day giving.

Because the festival falls in the height of morel mushroom season, Jack Pine has invited renowned mushroom expert and purveyor of wild-harvested morels and spring ramps, Claude to be part of the Glass Garden. A truckload of fresh-picked morels and ramps will be available for purchase.

