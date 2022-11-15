As lawmakers in Columbus prepare for a busy lame duck legislative session, U.S. Senator Rob Portman announced a significant development for same-sex marriage protections. The outgoing Republican senator has struck a deal with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to potentially advance the Respect for Marriage Act.

In addition to Portman, U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-WI, Susan Collins, R-ME, Kyrsten Sinema, D-AZ, and Thom Tillis, R-NC have signed on to the changes. The core provisions of the bill – federal recognition of any valid marriage, and “full faith and credit” regardless of sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin – remain intact.

