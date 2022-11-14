Special prosecutors D. Andrew Wilson and Angela Canepa confer on Friday, Oct 14, 2022. Wagner is charged with 22 counts, eight of them aggravated murder, in connection with the deaths of seven members of Pike County’s Rhoden family and one future member on April 21-22, 2016.
Special prosecutors D. Andrew Wilson and Angela Canepa confer on Friday, Oct 14, 2022. Wagner is charged with 22 counts, eight of them aggravated murder, in connection with the deaths of seven members of Pike County’s Rhoden family and one future member on April 21-22, 2016.
After the jury left the court room, Prosecutor D. Andrew Wilson counts the envelopes containing gun cartridges that were not introduced to the jury during the George Wagner IV murder trial on October 6, 2022. Wagner IV, 31, in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio. Wagner is charged with 22 counts, eight of them aggravated murder, in connection with the deaths of seven members of Pike County’s Rhoden family and one future member on April 21-22, 2016.
As Week 10 of the George Wagner IV murder trial begins the prosecution has asked for time to review the evidence as they decide what exhibits they want to officially enter.
The defense can object to pieces of evidence presented by the prosecution. Anything not submitted the jury will be instructed to disregard.
Due to the mere number of exhibits the attorneys were not able to go through all the evidence Monday.
Tuesday morning, the State was admitting evidence from the first three crime scenes. Crime scene one was the residence where Chris Rhoden Sr. and Gary Rhoden were found dead. Scene two where Franke Rhoden and Hannah Gilley were found dead. Scene three was where Dana Rhoden, Hanna Mae Rhoden and Chris Rhoden Jr. were found.
The State asked to admit of 200 photos from scene two into evidence. Defense attorney John Parker had an issue with many of the photos.
“We a have a lot of objections,” he said. “It has to be probative to some kind of disputed issue.” A lot of the photos, according to Parker, had “nothing to do with the case” or the photos were duplicative.
Some of the pictures in dispute were of the outside of Frankie Rhoden’s residence. There was a random knife in one picture and a sledgehammer in another. Parker objected to both of these photos saying they had nothing to do with the case.
Special prosecutor Andrew Wilson argued that the photos showed the crime scene investigators looked for every piece of evidence and conducted examinations of the crime scenes.
Tuesday afternoon, the defense called two witnesses, one was Bernard Brown. The Wagners had storage trailers on Brown’s property while they were in Alaska. The second witness was Alex Staley. Both witnesses painted the defendant in a positive light.
After the two witnesses the jury was dismissed and the prosecution finished submitting evidence from crime four, the residence where Kenneth Rhoden was found.
