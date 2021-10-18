More success has come Piketon's way in recent volleyball action.
The Lady Redstreaks had their first three-set triumph of the year on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Minford.
In the 3-0 win, Piketon rolled by scores of 25-8, 25-13 and 25-23.
Savannah McNelly led the charge on the net with 12 kills and 1 block. Jazzlyn Lamerson provided 11 kills, 1 block, 11 digs and 10 ace serves. Kennedy Jenkins had 7 kills and 1 block. Laney Brown and Taylor Wagner had 2 kills each. Wagner also served a pair of aces and Brown made 8 digs.
Kiley Slone handed out 20 assists to go along with 5 digs. Addison Johnson had 16 digs and was 11-for-11 serving. Ashlyn Elliott had 9 digs and 1 ace.
Piketon has been attempting to break through with a set win in Scioto Valley Conference volleyball play throughout the 2021 season.
It happened Tuesday evening, Oct. 12 when the Lady Redstreaks shocked Unioto by winning the opening set of the match 25-21. Ultimately, Unioto won the next three by scores of 25-15, 25-23, and 25-18 to take the contest 3-1.
Jazzlyn Lamerson led the attack on the net with 25 kills and 4 blocks. She also had 20 digs and was 32-for-33 in serve receive. Addison Johnson led the team in digs with 24 and was a perfect 26-for-26 in serve receive. Taylor Wagner added 19 digs and was 19-for-19 in serve receive.
Kennedy Jenkins had 16 kills, 5 blocks and 13 digs. Savannah McNelly had 7 kills, 2 blocks and 7 digs. Laney Brown leveled 4 kills, while having 2 blocks, 10 digs and 2 aces.
Kiley Slone handed out 35 assists and made 15 digs. Ashlyn Elliott had 8 digs and was 5-for-5 in serve receive.
On Thursday, Oct. 14, Piketon wrapped up Scioto Valley Conference play with an 0-3 loss versus Huntington by scores of 12-25, 21-25 and 22-25.
Jazzlyn Lamerson recorded 14 digs, 13 kills, and served 1 ace. Savannah McNelly leveled 5 kills, made 1 block, and added 2 digs. Taylor Wagner recorded 8 digs, 2 kills, 2 blocks, and gave out 1 assist. Laney Brown had 3 kills, 1 block, and 1 dig.
Kennedy Jenkins served 10-for-10 with 2 aces, while having 4 kills, 3 blocks, and 2 digs. Kiley Slone gave out 18 assists and made 6 digs. Addison Johnson had 7 digs, while Ashlyn Elliott added 6 digs and 1 assist.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Lady Redstreaks will host the Oak Hill Lady Oaks (4-12) at 6 p.m. in a Division III sectional semifinal contest. The winner of that game advances to the sectional final at top-seeded Adena on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.
