The Tigers traveled to the Miami Trace Invitational to wrap up the regular season on Thursday, May 4. We do this for two reasons. It prepares us for the ride to Washington Court House for the district meet in two weeks, and we hope to settle on our SOC team for next week!
We did have some bright spots in our sixth place finish, including four personal bests (PBs) and four first place finishes, exceeding the three coming in according to the seeding!
Leading the way, Logan Long swept the throws, winning both the shot (47-feet, 8 1/2 inches) and discus (147-10), a really good primer going into next week! Alex Stoller ran a PB on his way to first in the 200m dash (23.2). This was part of a four-event day for him, something he’ll have to do next week. Mitch Green ran away with the 1600-meter run for his first place, but tight hamstrings kept him from a possible double in the 3200-meter run, something plus a couple more for the SOC.
No seconds for the first time all year. We’ll need these plus more double places — only two events this meet — if we are reaching our goal, an SOC Championship!
Three thirds lead by Alex Stoller’s two in the 100-meter and 400-meter dash. He had a strong night, this bodes well for the post season for him!
The 4x400m relay team of Wyatt Crabtree, Sebastian Billasano, Carson Peters, and Alex, picked up our last third place.
We had one fourth place finish by our 4x800m relay team of Max Monroe, Carson Kittaka, Jeremiah Miller, Gavin Davis. What made this so good is they came in as the seventh seed, and moved up three spots, which shows their improvement in racing!
One thing we’ve been stressing is placing more in the top four places than the bottom four places, we did so last night getting eight places in the top four, to seven in the bottom four places, but this was good as well as we were only seeded to get five in the bottom four, so this was a plus,
Jake Shrader picked up our lone fifth. He did so in the discus, getting his distance back up where it belongs!
One sixth place went to our 4x200-meter relay team of Wyatt, Sebastian, Blayse Jones, and Rodney Stevens. We are looking to improve upon this finish!
Two sevenths, one by Carson Moore in the 300-meter hurdles. This came with him performing out of what is called the slower heat, but he defied that theory. The 4x100-meter relay team of Wyatt, Sebastian, Blake Osborne, and Carson Moore got the other.
Three eighths rounded out the scoring: Blake Osborne in the 110-meter high hurdles, and Max Monroe, 1600m PB (5:05.59), and the 3200-meter run.
There were some positives in this meet. It was our last regular season meet and the competition was stronger this year than past, or so it seemed. We must perform at our better than best level to have our shot at that SOC Championship we seek!
We will find out next Tuesday and Thursday at Green High School. On Tuesday you’ll see all the field events starting at 5 p.m. and the 3200-meter relay will start at at that time as well, with the 3200-meter run following at 6 p.m. On Thursday at 5 p.m., the SOC Seniors will be recognized, and then at 6 p.m., the rest of the running events will be competed, and a Champion crowned! Go Tigers!
