The Tigers traveled to the Miami Trace Invitational to wrap up the regular season on Thursday, May 4. We do this for two reasons. It prepares us for the ride to Washington Court House for the district meet in two weeks, and we hope to settle on our SOC team for next week!

We did have some bright spots in our sixth place finish, including four personal bests (PBs) and four first place finishes, exceeding the three coming in according to the seeding!

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments