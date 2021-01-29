Waverly’s top spellers competed in the annual Spelling Bee this past week at the Intermediate and Junior High levels.
The top three 2021 Waverly Junior High spellers included: seventh grader Ryker Johnson, who was the overall winner; sixth grader Katie Long in second place; and sixth grader Evelyn Montgomery in third place.
The following students participated in the 2021 Waverly Junior High Spelling Bee in the Waverly High School Auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 28: Sam Walsh, Zoey Daniel, Haylee Barfield, Cade Carroll, Jasper Price, Paisley Howard, Zachary Spencer, Evelyn Montgomery (third place), Kannon Seif, Katie Long (second place), Ryker Johnson (winner), Haleigh Bobersky, Kyndra Barker, Hadlee Carsey, Jayden Blevins, Xavery Atencio, Wyatt Savely, Brooke Dunham, Braylon Simmons, and Paige O’Bryant.
Waverly Intermediate also had its Spelling Bee competition. The top three 2021 Waverly Intermediate spellers included: fourth-grader Karley Hignite, who was the winner; fifth-grader Madelyn Johnson in second place; and fifth-grader Kage Alexander in third place.
The following students participated in the 2021 Waverly Intermediate Spelling Bee: Almira Young, Jayla Rigsby, Ellie Spradlin, Madelyn Johnson (second place), Isabella Morgan, Alli Harwood, Lyncoln Cutler, Andrew Eblin, Karley Hignite (winner), Elle Shepherd, Timmy Nelson, Hunter Leedy, George Bushatz, Maddison Legg, Aubrey Davis, Kaden Gregory, Kage Alexander (third place), Case Sowers, Zoey Reedy, Jackson Cooper, Fayden Crawford, Emily Montgomery, and Hayden Hubbard.
