ginseng

The Division of Wildlife recently auctioned off $51,542 worth of ginseng and yellow root that was forfeited from illegal possession cases.

 The Ohio Department of Natural Resources / Division of Wildlife

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently auctioned off $51,542 of ginseng and yellow root that was forfeited from illegal possession cases. That total came from 59.7 pounds of ginseng and 3.1 pounds of yellow root from evidence collected following cleared Ohio court processes.

The money raised in the auction was added to the state’s Wildlife Diversity Fund, which supports projects for species of greatest conservation need such as sandhill cranes, trumpeter swans, and lake sturgeon.

