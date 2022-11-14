Anti-Bullying Week is observed every year in the third week of November. This year it is held from November 14 to 18. Recognizing that bullying has a long-term effect on the victim’s mental health and quality of life, the holiday seeks to combat bullying by encouraging a zero-tolerance policy.
2, National Fast Food Day
Relax! It’s National Fast Food Day. Know what that means for you? An easy peasy dinnertime. Whether you prefer burgers or chicken, salad or tacos, fries or biscuits, sodas or coffee, fast food options have come to encompass nearly any American food your belly can crave. Plus, studies have shown that fast food can be even healthier than other restaurants.
3. November 16, 2022
In 1966, Samuel Holmes Sheppard, D.O. an American neurosurgeon, was exonerated after having been convicted of the 1954 murder of his pregnant wife, Marilyn Reese Sheppard. The case was controversial from the beginning, with extensive and prolonged nationwide media coverage.
The U.S. Supreme Court determined that the “carnival atmosphere” surrounding Sheppard’s first trial had made due process impossible; after ten years in prison he was acquitted at a second trial.
In, 1933, Getulio Vargas declared himself first as dictator of Brazil. Her served as President from 1930 to 1945. He led Brazil for 18 years, the most of any President, and second in Brazilian history only to Emperor Pedro II among heads of government.
