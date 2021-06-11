Over the Memorial Day Weekend, members of the Smith Chapel Church in Pike County presented Robert “Bob” Rumfield with his long-awaited High School Diploma. Rumfield enlisted in the military while in high school, and before entering his senior year he was drafted to fight for his country.
While in the military, he was able to finish High School, but never received his official diploma to document the feat. Dave Marhoover is Rumfield’s pastor at Smith Chapel and also happens to be the Pike County truancy officer, while working with the Ross-Pike ESD. Marhoover says that Western Local Schools Superintendent Brock Brewster approached him to work on getting Rumfield his diploma. That was the beginning of a group effort to help Rumfield receive his diploma.
According to Rumfield, his family’s house, located near Nipgen, burnt down when he was 17 years old. Consequently, his family moved to Ross County, where he was supposed to start school. Rumfield didn’t want to attend any other school but Western Pike where he had began, so he decided to enlist in the U.S. Navy on September 22, 1952.
While in the Navy, Rumfield earned a GED and an Associates Degree in Business. He says that a year ago he approached Western Superintendent Brock Brewster with the possibility of finally receiving his High School Diploma. At the time, Brewster told him there was likely no way this could happen. Recently, however, Rumfield says he received a call from Brewster saying there may be a way. With the help of a group of people dedicated to making the dream become a reality, Rumfield was finally able to receive his long awaited and sought-after Western High School Diploma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.