Several statewide or district races were on the Pike County ballots this election.
Pike County votes for these races are as follows:
U.S. Representative (Congress) — 2nd District: Jaime M. Castle (D) 3,166 votes; Write-In 3 votes; Brad Wenstrup (R) 8,290 votes
As of press time Tuesday night, Wenstrup was leading Castle overall in the district race 56.36 percent to 43.64 percent.
Ohio State Representative — 91st District: Scott M. Dailey (D) 3,545 votes; Shane Wilkin (R) 7,902 votes
As of press time Tuesday night, Wilkin was leading Dailey overall in the district race 72.41 percent to 27.59 percent.
Supreme Court Justice (Term commencing Jan. 1, 2021): Sharon L. Kennedy (R) 5,242 votes; John P. O’Donnell (D) 3,809 votes
As of press time Tuesday night, Kennedy was leading O’Donnell overall in the state 53.04 percent to 46.96 percent.
Supreme Court Justice (Term commencing Jan.2, 2021): Jennifer Brunner (D) 4,769 votes; Judi French (R) 4,211 votes
As of press time Tuesday night, Brunner was leading French overall in the state 57.08 percent to 42.92 percent.
Court of Appeals Judge 4th District (Term commencing Feb. 9, 2021): Peter B. Abele (R) 6,543 votes
Court of Appeals Judge 4th District (Unexpired term to end Feb. 8, 2023): Stacy Brooks 3,597 votes; Kristy Wilkin 5,400 votes
As of press time Tuesday night, Wilkin was leading over Brooks overall in the district 51.67 percent to 48.33 percent.
State Board of Education 10th District (Term commencing Jan. 1, 2021): Mary E. Binegar 3,750 votes; Brendan P. Shea 4,276 votes
As of press time Tuesday night, Binegar was leading over Shea overall in the district 50.73 percent to 49.27 percent.
All election results are unofficial as of this time.
