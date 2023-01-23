shake

Jackson High School junior Cade Wolford shakes with Ohio  Attorney General Dave Yost during a brief where Wolford for raise funds for Thanksgiving dinners for deuties at the Jackson County Sheriff' Office.

 Bret Bevens/APG Media

JACKSON - Jackson High School junior Cade Wolfiord was recognized by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Thursday (Jan. 19) afternoon at the Jackson County Juvenile Court.

Wolford, a Jackson football player, decided to show his gratitude to local law enforcement when, at one of the Ironmens' home football games, he was able to raise money so every deputy sergeant level and below the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a Thanksgiving dinner.

