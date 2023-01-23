Jackson High School junior Cade Wolford shakes with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost during a brief where Wolford for raise funds for Thanksgiving dinners for deuties at the Jackson County Sheriff' Office.
JACKSON - Jackson High School junior Cade Wolfiord was recognized by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Thursday (Jan. 19) afternoon at the Jackson County Juvenile Court.
Wolford, a Jackson football player, decided to show his gratitude to local law enforcement when, at one of the Ironmens' home football games, he was able to raise money so every deputy sergeant level and below the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a Thanksgiving dinner.
"When I heard what you did, I said 'When I come down next time I want to meet this young fellow,'" Yost said to Wolford. "I was just so impressed."
Yost presented Wolford with a challenge coin from the Attorney General's Office. A challenge coin is something that military units and law enforcement agencies have, Wolfoord was also presented with a AG Office lapel pin.
"My uncle is in law enforcement so I know about it a little bit. My neighbor, Tedd Frazier is the sheriff," Wolford said. "This felt great. It was a big honor that's for sure, It was great to be here today."
"Law enforcement, in general, was having a hard time," Sheriff Frazier said, "For a kid to come out and do something, that means a lot. He didn't have anything to prove to anybody. He took it upon himself. It's really impressive for a young person to do something like that."
"He (Cade) has earned respect on the football field," Yost said. "He puts up incredible numbers Friday after Friday. To take his reputation, put it on the line and to go out and lead on this really says something special about him. It also gives me great hope. I'm hoping Cade and his generation are not buying into the cop-hate being peddled by some of the folks who are a little bit older. I think the pendulum swings and maybe it's swinging back now that people realize our civilization is founded on the Rule of Law, That means you need a way to enforce the law."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.