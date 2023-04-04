PIKETON — Co-organizer of Wings & Strings, Rick Greene, addressed Piketon Village Council at the March 6 meeting about Wings & Strings.
“If you’re interested in doing the program again, we can do it similarly to what we did last year. It was a good event (last year). It was a free event. I thought it was well attended. I would guess we had 300 people there,” Greene said at the March meeting.
Mayor Billy Spencer said he and councilman Dennis Foreman had talked about possibly having a one-day event at the park sometime in the summer, but it was up to council to what extent to fund Wings & Strings.
“I enjoyed that day (Wings & Strings.) I was there most of the day,” Spencer said.
Village Administrator Jennifer Chandler questioned whether or not bands had been booked for Wings & Strings.
Spencer said he doubted it because no one gave Greene a commitment about money at the March meeting.
“As a rule, I’m pretty conservative,” Spencer said. “I know there is a cost of doing business. I know that. I liked Wings & Strings. I saw in the minutes where he asked for $15,000 or $20,000.”
Spencer said he thought the issue should be resolved at this council meeting.
Fiscal officer Cheryl Overly said it would come out of the general fund under the line item contractual services. Overly said there was $42,000 in that line item and that would have to cover Wings & Strings and the fireworks.
Councilman Vic Brushart made a motion to donate $15,000 Wings & Strings. The motion was seconded by Isaac Dixon and passed by a 4-0 vote. Councilmen Dennis Foreman and Ryan Clemmons were absent from the meeting.
Greene released a statement after hearing about council’s decision.
“Sam Karr and I want to thank the members of Piketon Village Council for having the foresight to invest in the arts and provide entertainment options for citizens.
“We are excited about the quality of talent and the overall experience fans will have at Wings & Strings. This event has tremendous growth and the variety of music will mean there’s something for everyone.
“With our local governments, local restaurants and taverns, and local sponsors, we are developing a nice music scene in Pike County. The arts can be a central part of a county’s economic development portfolio, and we’re showing that in Pike County events like SamJam and Wings & Strings, WinterJam, New Year’s Jammin’ Eve and others, create tourism dollars that are important for our small businesses. We’re proud to say Southern Ohio Multimedia’s events have an annual economic impact of more than $4 million in Pike County, and the people who are making these investments deserve the credit.”
Wings & Strings is scheduled for May 12-13 at Riverfront Park in Piketon.
