Ketchup is one of the most common and most popular condiments in North America but in 1834 it was actually a prescription medicine too. Ketchup was originally a fish or mushroom-based concoction but Dr. John Cooke Bennet had the idea to add tomatoes as a way of adding vitamins and antioxidants that would help cure indigestion. Although Dr. Bennet’s “tomato pills” were a popular medicine at the time they ultimately fizzled out as a viable medication due to the fact that they didn’t actually live up to the claim.
2. Deep Dish Pizza Day
Oh, pizza. Is there a single food more universally beloved that is also so incredibly divisive? The most contentious of these divisions comes between New Yorkers and their New York-style slices and Chicagoans and their deep dish pies. Deep dish pizza was invented in the Windy City in 1943 by Ike Sewell, founder of Uno’s Pizzeria. It became so popular that it spun into a huge national chain and inspired dozens upon dozens of other deep dish pizzerias in major cities across the world.
3. April 5 in History
In 1955, Winston Churchill resigned as British prime minister.
In 1951, Americans Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were sentenced to death for espionage.
In 1930, Mahatma Gandhi defied British law by making salt in India instead of buying it from the British.
In 1865, as the Confederate army approached Appomattox, it skirmished with Union forces at Amelia Springs and Paine’s Cross Road.
