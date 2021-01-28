CEDARVILLE, OH (01/27/2021)-- Cedarville University recently released the fall 2020 Dean's List. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
These students made the Dean's list:
Aaron Bapst of Lucasville (45648)
Tanner Kunz of Waverly (45690)
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio, recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking. For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu.
