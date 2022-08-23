Washington, D.C., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) launched Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies (ARISE), a new initiative to drive large-scale, regional economic transformation through multi-state collaborative projects across Appalachia.

Using the funding provided by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, ARC launched ARISE to strengthen Appalachian business and industry, and to grow and support the development of new economic opportunities across multiple states. In total, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests $1 billion in ARC over five years.

