WASHINGTON — The National Committee for Religious Freedom has announced its endorsement of Jim Jordan to represent the state of Ohio's 4th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.
NCRF Chairman, Ambassador Sam Brownback issued the following endorsement:
“Our nation needs strong leaders like Congressman Jordan to protect and defend religious freedom — which is under attack nationwide in our education, healthcare, military, and corporate environments — from ideologies and individuals who seek to limit and ultimately destroy religious freedom. Jordan's actions and convictions have demonstrated a commitment to supporting religious freedom for all Americans as our founders intended when they approved the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.
“Congressman Jordan is the leader that Ohio needs, and the NCRF is proud to give him our endorsement for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives.”
National Committee for Religious Freedom (NCRF) defends religious freedom by identifying and supporting elected officials and candidates who are committed to upholding the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The NCRF will also identify and work to replace elected officials at every level who are hostile to religious freedom for all Americans.
