The Pike County Commissioners met in regular session Thursday, Jan. 5 and met with Pike County Engineer Denny Salisbury. Salisbury informed the panel that one of his employees was involved in accident while driving a backhoe on State Route near Tipton Road on Tuesday, Jan 3. According to Salisbury, his employee was rear ended by a pick up truck whose diver was killed in the accident.
Monday, at the commissioners meting Salisbury reported that his employee was “beaten up”, but no permanent physical damage, but the mental effects of being in fatal accident may never heal.
In other news, Salisbury supplied the commissioners with a monthly financial forecast with a list of projects and he local contributions remaining on those projects. Salisbury did say some projects may come in higher than his estimate, some may come in lower some may not even get completed. The total of all the projects is $.8 million the available funds currently are $2.1, before funds added to the budget in 2023.
Salisbury also informed the board he was in need of new vehicle that he would purchase out of funds in the budget. The engineer’s current fleet includes seven vehicles with more 115,000 miles on them and eight that more than ten years old, four of them 2004 models.
During the Monday meeting the commissioner discussed how the were permitted to compensate the employees that came in to assist with the clean up after the Government Center had a sprinkler line bust on December 24 and another one burst on December 25.
The panel sought advice from attorney Ben Albrecht who helps the county with HR questions and Albrecht told the commissioners that those who worked on recognized holiday could receive holiday and those who worked over 40 hours could receive, but other than that the workers were not entitled to any extra over straight time wages. However, Albrecht also advised the commissioners if they wished to somehow compensate the people who worked the days the offices were closed they were more than welcome to do that.
The panel decided to pay the employees what ever wages they were entitled and give those comp time for the number they worked on the days the offices were closed.
