The Pike County Commissioners met in regular session Thursday, Jan. 5 and met with Pike County Engineer Denny Salisbury. Salisbury informed the panel that one of his employees was involved in accident while driving a backhoe on State Route near Tipton Road on Tuesday, Jan 3. According to Salisbury, his employee was rear ended by a pick up truck whose diver was killed in the accident.

Monday, at the commissioners meting Salisbury reported that his employee was “beaten up”, but no permanent physical damage, but the mental effects of being in fatal accident may never heal.

