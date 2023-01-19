Waverly Village Council met in regular session Wednesday evening. One of the main topics that council, which council has been concerned with for a number of weeks now is the wages of city employees.
During the Finance Committee report Char Skymr Bevens said that he met with the fire chief, police chief and the Street Department superintendent to discuss revisions to the wages for those departments.
"The police and fire put together nice presentations and went over their budgets. The Street Department discussed the wage increases they are requesting. I believe the consensus was nobody was asking for anything out of line," Bevens said. "There have been some analysis to see where we stack up with other municipalities in the region. Everything seemed to be relatively in line. Everybody was staying within their budgets with tge amounts they were rquesting, so it wasn't anything I felt we could not entertain."
Bevens did say he thought the wage increases could not just be limited to public service and public safety personnel but should be extended to all employees of the village.
"We need to look at the rest of out staff," Bevens said. "(We need to look at) The auditor's office the Tax Department, the mayor's office and see what we can do for those employees as well."
Bevens also would like to come up with some performance evalation or core compentency evaluation template "to ensure we are reocgnizing and uncentiviizing good performance." Another function would be to keep track of any behavior of employees the would "problematic and needs to be addressed."
"Good behavior needs to awaded, poor behavior needs be adressed and hopefull corrrcted," Bevens said, "I think something like that neds to be done. I am not a big fan of paying more based on just market anaylsis or just based on tenure. If
Bevens said that he did not mean to delay any wage increase that had be requested by department heads.
"I don't think anything excessive has been asked by any of the supervisors," Bevens said.
Council agreed to holda workshop Wednesday, Jan. 25 to hammer out wages increases for all employees.
