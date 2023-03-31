Legal experts and juvenile justice advocates want to see more discretion given to school districts when it comes to public safety dollars, rather than a giant check going directly to law enforcement.

In a joint call, the Juvenile Justice Coalition, the Ohio Poverty Law Center, the Children’s Defense Fund-Ohio and others called on the legislature to make changes to Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget recommendations, specifically the use of $388 million to place school resource officers in schools.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments