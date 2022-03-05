2021-22 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association All-Southeast District Girls Basketball Teams

Division 1

First Team

Brooklin Harris, Logan, 5-6, Sr., 17.3

Second Team

Leigha Lauer, Marietta, 5-8, Fr., 14.3

Special Mention

Riley Medley, Marietta; Ella Guthrie, Logan

Division 2

First Team

Jacey Harding, Chillicothe, 5-8, Jr., 22.0; Avery Miller, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-8, Sr., 14.0; Abbie Smith, Vincent Warren, 6-0, Sr., 16.6; T.J. Carpenter, Jackson, 5-11, So., 11.8; Cameron Zinn, Vinton County, 5-11, Sr., 13.7; Tegan Bartoe, Vinton County, 5-8, Sr., 16.8; Mallory Hawley, Pomeroy Meigs, 5-9, Sr., 17.5; Hannah Rauch, Fairfield Union, 5-5, Sr., 9.5; Kelli Stewart, Waverly, 5-10, Jr., 18.0; Faith Stinson, Sheridan, 6-1, Sr., 14.3; Jamisyn Stinson, Sheridan, 5-10, So., 17.2

Player of the Year

Faith Stinson, Sheridan

Co-Coaches of the Year

J.D. Walters, Sheridan; Matt Walburn, Jackson

Second Team

Alex Frazee, Vincent Warren, 5-9, Jr., 15.7; Kenzie Davis, Jackson, 5-11, So., 11.7; Rylee Lisle, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-0, Jr., 12.0; Claire Cooperider, Fairfield Union, 5-11, Sr., 8.5; Gabby McConnell, Circleville, 5-10, So., 10.9; Hillery Jacobs, Miami Trace, 5-8, Jr., 10.5; Gracie Dean, Hillsboro, 5-7, Sr., 16.3; Bailey Vulgamore, Waverly, 5-9, Jr., 15.1; Bailey Beckstedt, Sheridan, 5-7, Sr., 10.0

Third Team

Amelia Uhrig, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, So., 10.6; Lacie Williams, Vinton County, 5-5, Sr., 9.0; Lauren Twyman, Bidwell River Valley, 5-4, Sr., 11.5; Bailey Davis, Athens, 5-9, Sr., 10.3; Elly Lewis, Fairfield Union, 5-4, So., 8.7; Payton Pryor, Greenfield McClain, 5-7, Jr., 9.2; Ava Little, Waverly, 5-8, Sr., 9.1

Special Mention

Amaris Betts, Chillicothe Unioto; Sophie Cochran, Vincent Warren; Kelly Jackson, Vincent Warren; Katelyn Webb, Jackson; Mattie Walburn, Jackson; Chanee Cremeens, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Jennifer Parker, Pomeroy Meigs; Haylie Mills, Athens; Nicole Terry, Fairfield Union; Logan Jones, Circleville; Jessee Stewart, Miami Trace; Aaralyne Estep, Wash. Court House; Nora Saffell, Sheridan; Halle Warner, Sheridan

Division 3

First Team

Tomi Hinkle, Fairland, 5-7, Jr. 16.2; Bree Allen, Fairland, 6-0, So., 17.7; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove, 5-10, Sr. 14.5; Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill, 5-5, Jr., 11.6; Marlee Grinstead, Alexander, 5-9, Sr., 19.4; Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, Sr., 17.0; Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, Sr., 28.9; Emma Garrison, Adena, 5-8, So., 12.9; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill, 6-1, Sr., 16.3; Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown, 5-7, Jr., 16.7; Emma Fouch, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-6, Sr., 15.6; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-9, Jr., 17.6; Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg, 5-10, Sr., 15.6

Co-Players of the Year

Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington; Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown

Co-Coaches of the Year

Dusty Spradlin, Wheelersburg; Jon Buchanan, Fairland

Second Team

Kylee Bruce, Fairland, 6-0, So., 9.0; Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove, 5-7, Sr., 12.3; Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill, 5-8, Jr., 16.4; Evan Williams, Ironton, 5-6, Jr., 11.0; Karmen Bruton, South Point, 5-6, Jr., 12.3; Kate Ball, Chesapeake, 5-6, Fr., 12.5; Sydney Reynolds, Reedsville Eastern, 5-10, Jr., 17.2; Kara Meeks, Alexander, 5-10, Sr., 15.1; Jadyn Smith, Adena, 5-9, Sr., 7.5; Torie Utter, Eastern Brown, 5-8, Sr., 12.9; Mya Hamilton, Eastern Brown, 5-6, Fr., 11.7; Keetyn Hupp, North Adams, 5-10, Jr., 13.0; Laney Ruckel, North Adams, 5-8, Jr., 11.0; Peyton Magee, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-6, Jr., 8.5; Jade Massey, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, So., 15.8; Macy Etienne, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, So., 15.7; Kim Kellogg, New Lexington, 5-10, Jr., 10.0; Grace Frame, Crooksville, 5-10, Sr., 14.6; Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West, 5-9, Jr., 11.7; Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg, 5-6, Jr., 13.0

Third Team

Hope Easterling, Rock Hill, 5-11, So., 9.0; Erica Durst, Reedsville Eastern, 5-10, Jr., 15.2; Airah Lavy, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, So., 14.0; Gabby Pernell, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-4, So., 9.6; Baylee Howell, Oak Hill, 5-9, Sr., 11.1; Madison Bronner, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-10, Sr., 10.1; Alexa Rowe, West Union, 5-7, Sr., 15.0; McKenna Headley, Crooksville, 5-11, Sr., 13.5; Jazzlyn Lamerson, Piketon, 5-7, Jr., 15.5; Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West, 5-2, So., 7.8; Daysha Reid, Portsmouth, 5-6, Fr., 15.7; Lexie Morrow, Lucasville Valley, 5-8, So., 9.0; Lindsee Williams, Minford, 6-3, Fr., 11.5; Ava Jenkins, McDermott Northwest, 5-8, Sr., 12.0; Lexie Rucker, Wheelersburg, 5-9, Jr., 9.0

Special Mention

Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland; Elli Holmes, Coal Grove; Kirsten Williams, Ironton; Isabel Morgan, Ironton; Camille Hall, South Point; Reagan Jeffers, Federal Hocking; Gabby Patete, Westfall; Kandace Pauley, Chesapeake; Emily Allen, Zane Trace; Sydney Fogelsong, Adena; Jenna Johnston, Wellston; Brooke Howard, Oak Hill; Mackenzie Gloff, Eastern Brown; Sierra Kendall, North Adams; Kenlie Jones, North Adams; Molly Purcell, West Union; Lydia Stephens, New Lexington; Emma Abrams, New Lexington; Kennedy Jenkins, Piketon; Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West; Eden Cline, Portsmouth West; Nia Trinidad, Portsmouth; Savannah Easter, Lucasville Valley; Kynedi Davis, Minford; Kloe Montgomery, McDermott Northwest; Madison Whittaker, Wheelersburg; Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg

Division 4

First Team

Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, Sr., 15.5; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, So., 12.3; Briana Orsborne, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, Sr., 15.0; Cara Taylor, Waterford, 5-3, Sr., 11.6; Mackenzie Suprano, Waterford, 5-5, Sr., 13.8; Kayla Evans, Racine Southern, 5-7, Sr., 16.7; Olivia Smith, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-7, Sr., 13.1; Payton Johnson, Peebles, 5-9, So., 21.1; Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 5-7, Sr., 23.2; Kasey Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-6, Sr., 22.1; Annie Dettwiller, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-1, Jr., 12.2; Bri Claxon, South Webster, 5-9, Sr., 26.3

Player of the Year

Bri Claxon, South Webster

Co-Coaches of the Year

Joe Richards, Glouster Trimble; Jerry Close, Waterford

Second Team

Emily Young, Glouster Trimble, 5-6, Sr., 13.0; Jessie Rutt, South Gallia, 5-9, Sr., 12.5; Tori Triplett, South Gallia, 5-4, So., 12.1; Hanna Uhrig, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-6, Sr., 11.8; Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, 5-7, So., 13.2; Kenzie Morrison, Peebles, 5-7, Sr., 14.0; Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western, 5-6, Jr., 12.8; Jordyn Rittenhouse, Latham Western, 5-6, Jr., 12.2; MacKenzie Whitley, New Boston, 5-7, Sr., 13.0; Gracie Ashley, Ports. Notre Dame, 5-11, So., 9.1; Faith Maloney, South Webster, 6-0, Sr., 9.2

Third Team

Jenna Malone, Symmes Valley, 5-8, Sr., 9.5; Laikyn Imler, Glouster Trimble, 5-6, Sr., 9.0; Emma Clary, South Gallia, 5-10, Fr., 11.7; Avery Wagner, Waterford, 6-4, Fr., 6.8; Halee Williams, Belpre, 6-2, Sr., 14.9; Abbi Stanforth, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-6, Sr., 11.0; Morgan McCoy, Portsmouth Clay, 6-1, Jr., 10.0; Anna Knapp, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-9, Jr., 10.0

Special Mention

Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley; Jayne Six, Glouster Trimble; Jace Agriesti, Corning Miller; Macie Sanders, South Gallia; Laykyn Jones, Waterford; Kaitlen Bush, Belpre; Kileigh Mitchell, Manchester; Darby Yeager, Whiteoak: Marisa Moore, Peebles; Addison Cochenour, Beaver Eastern; Felicia Smith, Sciotoville East; Dylan O’Rourke, New Boston; Ella Kirby, Ports. Notre Dame; Katie Strickland, Ports. Notre Dame; Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster; Bella Claxon, South Webster

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments