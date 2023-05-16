jump

 McKenna King’s photo called Polly’s Got Hopps, taken at Hocking Hills State Park. Polly is a golden retriever enjoying a playful moment with her favorite human. King is from Columbus, Ohio. This picture won secnd palce in teh ODNR's 2023 Photo Contest.

 McKenna King

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Burr Oak State Park is the setting of this year’s top image in the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Ohio State Parks and Watercraft Photo Contest. Three park visitors received the top spots in this year’s competition.

"Ohio State Parks mean something different to each person and this contest gives everyone a chance to see the parks through a different lens,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Photographs capture the special moments people enjoy in the parks, and these photo contest winners truly caught those.”

