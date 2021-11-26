WAVERLY— Approaching one year of providing COVID-19 vaccination access to Pike countians, the Pike County General Health District is also set to surmount another milestone in its effort.
As of its latest report last week, PCGHD has administered 16,972 vaccines to those receiving their first, second, and now booster shots.
Vaccination rates are increasing in Pike County, as cases, hospitalizations, and deaths remained low this month. Over a four-day-stretch between Nov. 17 and 20, the department gave out 277 doses of the vaccine.
In November, active cases hovered between 50 and 70 while hospitalizations dropped from a high of 14 to a low of three. The county currently ranks 85th out of Ohio’s 88 counties in terms of case rate, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Over the past two weeks, Pike County had a case per 100,000 residents rate of 306.1 per 100,000- below the state average of 538.2.
Statewide, cases are beginning to again increase with multiple days over the past week seeing more than 6,000 new cases.
As of Friday, 1.7 million Ohioans have tested positive, 85,472 have been hospitalized, 10,684 have been administered into the ICU, and 26,843 have died since the beginning of the pandemic.
ODH reports that 44.1% of Pike County has started the vaccination process, 39.9% have completed it, and 2,723 residents have received additional doses.
Vaccine boosters are available to all Ohioans 18 and older. For those received a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, those wishing to receive a booster can do so after two months. Pfizer or Moderna recipients are told to wait six months after their second dose before receiving a third.
PCGHD offers vaccines of all kinds at its 116 S. Market St. location in Waverly. For more information on its vaccine events, visit the health district Facebook page.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
