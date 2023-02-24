Disney’s Descendants Cast List Feb 24, 2023 Feb 24, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Disney’s Descendants Cast ListMal: Isabelle HablitzelMaleficent: Bailey FullerEvie: Ava RicerJay: Lee DunnCarlos: Alan AustinBen: Kizer RoseGrimhelde: Gabby DennerJafar/Dancer: Hayden KlinkerCruella de Vil: Alex VulgamoreKing Beast: Oren HarrisQueen Belle: Saydi ErnyFairy Godmother: Lexi SloneJane: Piper BrodessChad: Gunner CyrusAudrey: Shaelynn TolliverDoug: Nate WaddellRoyal Page: Emily AcordRoyal Guard: Alexys DennerMaurice: Warner BlantonCoach: Kyndall CarrollSnow White: Kaelyn SmithAuradonians #1 & 2: Megan Curley, Nina RoseIsle Ensemble: Ruby Davis, Cora Conley, Joselyn Howard, Skylar Moore, Brenlee Harris, Jeweliana Dalton, Ella Woolridge, Kaylee Petitt, Abigail Acord, Christina DennerAuradonians: Riley Wagner, Sophie Metzger, Leanna Rainey, Jordin Hall, Ryanne Moore, Addy Blakeman, Kasey Ward, Abby Kingrey, Fancy Sapp, Luke Jordan, Lilly Morgensen, Kenley MaynardSet Crew: James Jordan, Brooklyn Hart, Olivia MacCrae, Morgan Williams, Beth Hamm, Jacob Stanley, Antwone Ealey, Katie Fouch, Braydon Rittgers, Addison Boyd, Hadley Rittgers, Nate McDowell, RaeAnna Harris, Aubree Elliott Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Heraldry Zoology Politics Folklore Armed Forces Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Best team effort of the year doesn't translate to win for Eastern Waverly superintendent resigns at Wednesday board meeting Piketon Council approves going forward with new water treatment plant Pike County gets new judge, interim prosecutor Eden Baptist Church and Barnett Cemetery history Trending Recipes
